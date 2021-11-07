EXCLUSIVE! Dastaan- e- Mohabbat's Sonarika Bhadoria was considered for THIS character in Star Plus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Well, before the characters got faces on screen with Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon and all, the makers had approached Sonarika Bhadoria as well for Dhara's character in the show, but Sonarika was busy with her upcoming film Hindutvan, starring opposite Ashish Sharma. Later, Shiny was locked for the role and now Dhara bhabhi has become a household name and Shiny has become synonymous with her character.

Fans pour immense love on her and her character in the show as it is extremely relatable to everyone and their story does bring the family together. Well, currently in the show, Dhara begins to feel suffocated and she calls the hospital to ask for the reason behind this sudden suffocation, to which the nurse replies that it is normal in this condition. Dhara is unable to understand what condition she is mentioning and the nurse reveals that her foetus isn't growing naturally. Dhara is in for a major shock. Will she forgive Gombi for not telling the truth?

