Exclusive! Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for C.L Saini’s New show Laddu Gopal for Shemaroo!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Laddu Gopal for Shemaroo

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, renowned actor Daya Shankar Pandey has been roped in to play a very pivotal role in the show. 

DayaShankar Pandey is know for his roles like, Chaalu Pandey on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and has been a part of projects like, Daya Shankar Pandey who is known for Swades (2004), Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) and Haseen Dillruba (2021) and more.

The show will not be purely mythological but rather, tell a story of todays time focusing on the themes taken from mythlogy.

It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment. 

Renowned writer of the TV industry C.L Saini is known for his wors in shows like Sinhasan Battisi , Paramavatar Shri Krishna  and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha .

We previous gave you the exclusive update that Het Makwana, Akshita Mudgal has been roped in to play the lead.

Are you excited to watch the show?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

