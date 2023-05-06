EXCLUSIVE! Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj starrer Mithai to be aired in UAE

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of amazing shows are entertaining the viewers on various channels.

The year 2022 had some great shows that went on air which are still successfully running on small screens.

However, there were several shows that launched in the same year and went off-air within a few months

Zee TV's show Mithai is also one of them

The show launched in the start of the year in 2022 but went off-air within a few months.

Mithai starred Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj in the lead roles.

However, now we have good news for the ardent fans.

As per reports, the show will be airing in UAE on Zee TV.

So now, the international viewers will also be able to see Mithai.

The show was produced by Arvind Babbal.

