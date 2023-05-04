Exclusive! Debattama Saha finally breaks her silence on dating Karanvir Sharma, read to know more



MUMBAI: Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment business and she debuted with the show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

But, she rose to fame with her performance in Star Plus’ serial Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mithai.

She also debuted in Bollywood with Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada, where she has an extended cameo.

Her pairing with Karanvir Sharma in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was loved by the audience and they were considered one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television.

Till today, they bestow lots of love on the actors and miss watching them together on screen.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she ever called Karanvir to clarify the rumors and what she has to say to the fans who feel that they are dating.

What do you have to say about your breakup with Karanvir Sharma?

This is not a new thing; it keeps getting mentioned time and again. It’s very funny for a relationship to break if you weren't in one in the first place. It's fun for me to watch.

But the fans feel that you both are in a relationship and they love your paring.

To be honest, it’s not like we want to play with people’s emotions, because we love them for the love and support they have bestowed upon us. Karan and I have always been good friends and it’s always fun to work with him. We both keep teasing each other and it’s a good friendship. I don’t know where the rumors sparked. I love the edits that fans make, which is why I keep sharing.

Did you ever call Karanvir and ask or talk to him about these rumors?

Some media channels do not know the truth, but they would keep sharing news with a lot of spice in it. It's fun for us to watch, but there wasn’t a moment when I had to call Karan and tell him that this news is out or something like that. These things keep happening and as actors, we should have a positive attitude towards it.

As ever Karanvir stopped you from making reels with him so that the news doesn’t get more fire?

Yes, I won’t deny it, this has happened. It’s fun because they are people who still love our paring and the characters. We post pictures and reels for them. But, there are other kinds of people as well. They are not wrong to be emotionally involved with our characters. We are good friends for life. He is a very nice person and the bond we have is fun.

