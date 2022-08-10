Exclusive! Debattama Saha showed her song to THIS special person first! Find out what!

Debatamma made her singing debut with her song Ranjha, which speaks about heartbreak.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:22
MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.

She has worked in both Bengali and Hindi television known and is for her roles in E Amar Guru Dakshina. In 2019, she made her Hindi TV debut with Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein as a parallel lead role of Dr. Parineeti Ganguly opposite Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja. 

From 2020 to 2021, she played the lead role of Anokhi Bhalla in the StarPlus television series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Karanvir Sharma.

She also debuted in Bollywood with Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada, where she has an extended cameo. 

Debatamma made her singing debut with her song Ranjha, which speaks about heartbreak.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her music journey, her song, families reaction, and more.

When asked about how she got started with her musical journey she, said, “I have always sung, I have covered songs, I sing for myself for my family and I have put up the covers on my own youtube channel, but this is the first Blive gave me an opportunity to do it professionally, I have jammed with them and hung out and met other singers who are all wonderful in this team, and I sang in front of them, but randomly he was like, why don't you sing, and I told them why not, if I get an opportunity then I will definitely like to do that. This is the first time I am getting to do it professionally, so I am very glad about that”.

When asked if she showed her finished song to anyone special in her life, she said, “So many times it happens that we do something, but it doesn’t pan out, so this time around I did not show this video to anyone and I kept it myself, it’s just that my mom has listened t everything, I did not show the video to her as well, but I just sent her the song but I don’t know what her reaction is like, because I’ve been busy since the morning, but I am sure she would be excited”.


Debattama was last seen in the Kartik Aryan movie Shehzada playing the role of his sister.

