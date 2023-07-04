Exclusive! Debchandrima Singha Roy ropes in for Sunshine Productions next on COLORS

Sunshine Productions is coming up with a new show on COLORS and as per sources, , Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy has been roped in for the upcoming serial.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 21:00
DEBCHANDRIMA SINGHA ROY

MUMBAI:     Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days with different concepts, and the audience is connecting with each project.

COLORS is one of the topmost channels on television and its shows are doing really well at the BARC ratings.

Sunshine Productions is coming up with a new show on COLORS as of now the title of the show is not yet decided.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo actor Rajveer Singh talks about being a workaholic; says he misses his family

As per sources, Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy has been roped in for the upcoming serial.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

This would be her debut Hindi serial as she has done a lot of work in Bengali serials.

Rajveer Singh will be playing the lead role.

This would be the first time that Rajveer and Debchandrima would be sharing space together and it would be a fresh pair to watch.

Rajveer Singh rose to fame with his performance in Star Plus’ show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Well, the show is set to go on air in a couple of months and a formal announcement will be done soon.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!

 

 

 

Debchandrima Singha Roy Sunshine Productions Colors TellyChakkar BARC Ratings Rajveer Singh udti ka naam rajjo
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
Trending! Pushpa the Rule, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out some of the hot and trending news from the entertainment world
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back...
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin to be part of the show?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Debchandrima Singha Roy ropes in for Sunshine Productions next on COLORS
MUMBAI:     Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events
MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have many real life jodis who are fans’ favourite and their fans love their PDA. A lot of times...
Recent Stories
Trending! Pushpa the Rule, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out some of the hot and trending news from the entertainment world
Trending! Pushpa the Rule, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out some of the hot and trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin to be part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin to be part of the show?
NEHA MARDA
Congratulations! Neha Marda is blessed with a baby girl
Dil Diyaan Gallaan
I get in a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule: Paras Arora from Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan on World Health Day
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra is roped in for the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?