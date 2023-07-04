Exclusive! Debchandrima Singha Roy ropes in for Sunshine Productions next on COLORS

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days with different concepts, and the audience is connecting with each project.

COLORS is one of the topmost channels on television and its shows are doing really well at the BARC ratings.

Sunshine Productions is coming up with a new show on COLORS as of now the title of the show is not yet decided.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo actor Rajveer Singh talks about being a workaholic; says he misses his family

As per sources, Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy has been roped in for the upcoming serial.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

This would be her debut Hindi serial as she has done a lot of work in Bengali serials.

Rajveer Singh will be playing the lead role.

This would be the first time that Rajveer and Debchandrima would be sharing space together and it would be a fresh pair to watch.

Rajveer Singh rose to fame with his performance in Star Plus’ show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Well, the show is set to go on air in a couple of months and a formal announcement will be done soon.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!