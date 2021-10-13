EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Pareek opens up on his friend Mandar Chandwadkar playing a secretary just like him in Wagle Ki Duniya, shares about challenges he faced while delivering tongue twisters for his role

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become a household name.

The show is a light-hearted comedy-drama series that showcases many relatable incidents that are experienced by a common man on a daily basis.

Wagle Ki Duniya has a stellar star cast, Deepak Pareek is one of them who is seen in a pivotal role in the show.

Deepak is seen playing the role of advocate Dakshesh Joshipura who is also the society's secretary.

The actor's character is quite an interesting one and has its own charm.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepak who spoke in length about his character in Wagle Ki Duniya and much more.

Dakshesh's character has its own charm. How challenging was it for you to prepare fr this?

When I first gave the audition, I had no idea how things would turn out to be. I call our writer-director, a magician, Mr. Aatish Kapadia. He briefed me so well and gave me such good references. My work was half done by this. The journey has been great. He told me that my character should look irritating but even then people should love me for it. I think whatever he said is now being seen on-screen.

You are often seen saying weird tongue twisters, is it easy to say such dialogues? What do you do when you have to give several re-takes for it?

The dialogues in this character are quite typical. There are several tongue twisters that I speak. It is quite challenging to remember those lines and say them in a flow. But once when you rehearse it, it becomes more fun. Rest, it becomes easy as you are in your character for several hours each and every day.

Initially, I didn't know that there will be such tongue twisters in my character. Mr Aatish sir told me one twister and I said that I won't be able to say. But he told me to memorise the entire incident and then try to remember the lines, it will become easy. It took me 5 to 10 minutes to rehearse it and then I picked up the speed.

Fans are in love with your character and they often feel that your character and Bhide's character has some similarities. Your take on this?

Both the characters are very different. Mandar who is playing the role has done a fabulous job. He is a great actor and a good friend of mine. But if you see any of the secretaries in a city, they are like this and who acts as a spoilsport.

Deepak has previously done shows like Teen Bahuraniyaan, Mrs Tendulkar, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Sajan Re Phir Se Jhooth Mat Bolo among others.

