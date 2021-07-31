EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Takur and Manoj Dutt bag Doordarshan’s show Swaraj

MUMBAI: Doordarshan is one of the oldest channels on television and it is coming up with a new show titled Swaraj.

We have exclusively got to know that Deepak Takur and Manoj Dutt have been roped in for an upcoming show titled Swaraj that will air on Doordarshan.

Not much is known about their roles in the serial but they would be having a pivotal role.

Deepak Thakur rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house and Ace of Space Season 2. He was also a part of movies like The Brawler and Humara Hindustan. He was one of the most controversial contestants on the show.

On the other hand, Manoj Dutt is a well-known actor on television and he has been part of many television soap operas like CID, Savdhan India, Prithviraj Chauhan, and many others.

Well, not much is known about the show and the cast, but we promise to get you more details on the same.

