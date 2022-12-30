Exclusive! Deepali Pansare of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible! 

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star in the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

As per sources Actor, Deepali Pansare has been roped in for Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible.

Deepali is a well known face in the world of television. Deepali has so far been a part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Fraud Saiyyan, Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie, and many more.

She played an out-and-out negative role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie and was lauded for her performance.

She is also well known for her character in Rajan Shahi's show Aai Kuthey Kai Karte whose Hindi remake is Star Plus' Anupamaa.

After playing a variety of roles, Deepali is seen in a delightful avatar with her present show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The show is currently going through major twists and turns and previously we saw, Chirag sets out to discover the truth about Bapodra's visit to Surat. He finds that every nook has his nameplate; he knocks on the door and meets Bharti.

To elicit information from her, he informs her that he is from the election committee and requires the names and ages of those living in this household. Bharati tells him about herself and her son Sunny, but Chirag asks if Bapodra lives here, to which Bharati hesitates to respond.

