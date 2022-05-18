EXCLUSIVE! Deepali Pansare opens up about her character in Colors' Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, says the viewers will see a special bond between her and Kunal Jaisingh

MUMBAI : Deepali Pansare is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

The actress has been a part of several TV shows so far and has proved her mettle in acting.

She has so far been a part of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Fraud Saiyyan, Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie, and many more.

Deepali played an out and out negative role in the show and was lauded for her performance.

The beautiful actress is also well-known for her character in Rajan Shahi's show Aai Kuthey Kai Karte whose Hindi remake is Anupamaa.

After playing a variety of roles, Deepali is all set for her new show soon.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

As the show's date inches closer, we got in touch with Deepali who spoke about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Hiten Paintal LOCKED for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

What made you take up this role?

The first thing for which I agreed to take up this show is because of the team. I know Sidharth for a long time. He is the creative director of the show. When he told me about the role, I trusted him with it and gave a nod. I have worked with him before in Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon. The entire team is amazing and I know them. I will have a comfort level with them.

How different is this character from your previous roles?

My previous show was Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie where Kamini's character was negative. This character is very different from Kamini. I play Manju's character in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. She is extremely gentle, soft, loving, caring and a complete family person. Manju is extremely fond of her brother which is played by Kunal Jaisingh. For Manju, her brother means the world to her. She loves him a lot. The viewers will see a beautiful brother-sister bond between Manju and Kabir. Manju is someone who will instantly fall in love with her at first sight. That's how her aura is.

How did you develop the bond with the actors, especially with Kunal Jaisingh?

The entire team gelled up so well and very quickly. On the first day when we all met, we spoke to each other casually and on the second day, we were friends. All of us started having lunch together and having fun on the set. But otherwise, everyone is very professional when it comes to working. Everyone gelled so well. The bond developed gradually and the viewers will see that on-screen as well.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is all set to hit the small screens from 1st June on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang confirms being locked for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, shares her excitement to start a new journey