Exclusive: Deepra Mishra roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

We recently reported about actors Aaditya Bajpayee and Urvi Gor entering Sony SAB’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir (Read here:EXCLUSIVE! Aaditya Bajpayee and Urvi Gor to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir)

The light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

Now, we hear makers have roped in actress Deepa Mishra to play an important cameo in the show. Deepra is known for her role in Duniyadari

We could not get through her for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

