EXCLUSIVE! Deepshikha Nagpal on playing a positive character in Star Bharat's upcoming show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I was a little hesitant to play Iqbal's stepmother as we both are almost the same age

MUMBAI : Renowned TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal is all set to be back in action once again after her successful stint in Ranju Ki Betiyaan.

The actress is known for playing negative roles in several movies and TV shows so far and has impressed everyone with her fine acting chops.

Well, interestingly, Deepshikha will be seen playing an out-and-out positive character in her upcoming show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The show will be launched on Star Bharat which has Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepshikha who spoke in length about taking up a positive role, working with the production house and the star cast and much more.

What was your reaction when you were offered this positive character for the show?

The last show that I did was Ranju Ki Betiyaan where I played the role of Lalita. It was my top performance. I was like I have to do something better than this otherwise there is no point in taking up any roles below that level. I got many offers but I did not find them interesting. I take my character very seriously which is why my audience loves my performance. When this role came to me, I was not convinced. I understood the backdrop of my character. I was a little hesitant to play Iqbal's stepmother as we both are almost the same age. What I like is the chemistry between the mother and son. I went for the narration as the producers are new, and the channel is also new for me. When we started shooting, I was thinking that they have told me that my character will be positive but somewhere it might turn negative. But then I came to know that she is out-and-out positive and always supports Dev. Satyavati is a very strong woman and she is the main lady of the house. Her approach towards everybody is very positive.

How challenging was it for you to portray this role?

I have been stereotyped for playing negative roles for a long time now. This time, it was challenging as I had to break that negative image and get into something really different. I am so happy and glad that the makers did not typecast me and thought that I can play this role. This is actually a challenge for me because I am a very positive person in my personal life. I look forward to going on the set and performing scenes. I am really excited about this journey. Whatever role comes to me, I take it as a challenge and I perform.

How has been your experience so far shooting with Iqbal as both of you have some great scenes to perform? How did you gel up on the set in the initial days of your shooting?

I was very happy to shoot with Iqbal. He is a fantastic actor. He reminded me that I had done a cameo in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Interestingly, I played his stepmother in that show as well. Here, we performed a scene and it came out really well. Iqbal came and complimented me. The chemistry between us is so good because he is a professional actor and even I have worked for several years now. Iqbal takes his work very seriously and I am really happy our work will spill magic on-screen. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

