EXCLUSIVE! Delnaaz Irani reveals if marriage is on cards after beau Percy Karkaria proposed to her on her 50th birthday, says, "I would say, "Never say Never", shares about a beautiful surprise she got from him and much more

The pretty diva has been in the showbiz world for several years now and established a name for herself.

Well, we all have seen different avatars of Delnaaz on-screen and even in real life, she is one fun-loving person.

Delnaaz has been very vocal about her personal life and never shied away from talking about it.

The actress is dating Percy Karkaria for many years now. The duo has been in a live-in relationship and is quite happy in their space.

Well, Delnaaz recently clocked her 50th birthday in London along with her family and everything was special about this day.

Delnaaz not just got a pleasant surprise from her family but also from Percy who popped a very beautiful question in front of her.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Delnaaz spoke about a lot of things.

Talking about the series of surprises which she got from Percy on her birthday, Delnaaz said, "Percy had done a lot for me on my birthday. He made a song for me, especially for my birthday. The video was not complete as he had decided to hire somebody in London and shoot some candid moments of him and me. But all this couldn't happen as he was not there. On 4th September, he made a video of all my photos and he has sung the song for me. He had a team to compose the song for me. The song is called Aitbaar and it is beautiful. My niece was constantly in touch with Percy and they planned it all together. I saw the entire song on my laptop and it was the first gift I got from Percy on my birthday. I couldn't believe that he has sung the song. I was very overwhelmed and was left speechless. After seeing the song, I felt like we both should have been together in the song. Hats off for his efforts."

The actress further revealed about her reaction when Percy went down on his knees and proposed to her in front of the entire family.

Delnaaz went on to say that she kept on laughing and then Percy popped the question, "Will you grow old with me?", it was simply magical.

Furthermore, talking about marriage plans, she said, "We haven't thought about marriage yet and everyone knows about it. I and Percy have been quite vocal about it."



Now that Percy has proposed to Delnaaz with a ring, fans are predicting if marriage is on cards.

Talking about the same, she said, "Never say never. We have our reasons to stay like this. If someone would ask me about my relationship, I would say, 'Percy is my husband.' The excitement is there for people to know if we are going to get married or not. For us, we are a couple. With this ring, we have made sure, we are going to be there with each other forever. Of course, I would say that we are engaged. This happened in front of our family."

She added, "Our families know that we are a live-in couple since last so many years. They know that we can decide to get married at any point in time. We are also at a stage and age where we don't have to really ask anybody. I think there is no age for marriage."

Well, Delnaaz's these interesting revelations about her dreamy trip to London and how her 50th birthday turned out to be a box full of surprises, all thanks to her beau Percy.

Now that Delnaaz has gone on record to say that marriage can happen someday if she and Percy wants, we are sure that the ardent fans would eagerly wait for this day.

Many congratulations to Delnaaz and Percy for their bright future!

