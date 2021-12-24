Exclusive: Delnaaz Irani shares her fondest memory of Christmas

MUMBAI: Everyone can feel the nip in the air and experience the certain vibrancy given the fact that Christmas is here. It’s time to have a lot of cakes and drink wine besides your Christmas tree and wait for Randolph the reindeer to visit your home with the cuddly Santa.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the very pretty and down-to-earth actress Delnaaz Irani, who will soon be seen in Star Plus’ new show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, to know her plans for this Christmas. She shared, “By God’s grace everything is getting normalize so it will be partially partying and partially working. It will be working Christmas and New Year eve I shall party with my close friends. I am looking forward to New Year as our show is getting launched.”

What is the one thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Christmas? “Well, it has to be plum cake with rum and raisins in it. I love that cake.”

Any fond memory of the festival from your childhood? “I have fond memories from my school days as I have studied in convent school and Christmas parties used to be really highlight of the season. It is one such festival which involves merry, joy and receiving gifts. My parents have gifted me lovely gifts during my childhood. So, these kinds of memories never fade.”

Here’s wishing everyone merry Christmas and a happy new year!

