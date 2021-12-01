Exclusive: Dempple Kava to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exciting update from the television world.

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi will soon witness the entry of a new actor. The show is doing wonders on the small screens for several years now and has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers.

Recently we reported about child artist Gunav Malhotra, has been roped in to play Sai’s childhood (Read here: Gunav Malhotra to play Bal Sai in Sony TV’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi)

Now, the latest we hear is that actress Dempple Kava, who has been part of shows like Papad Pol, Baalveer Returns and Balika Vadhu 2, has been roped in for the show.

We could not get through her for a comment.

Mere Sai stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role and it is produced by Dashami Creations. The show has become the most adored religious show among its fans with its interesting storyline and upcoming twists. The show has been focusing on the rudimental norms of society and how Sai teaches his followers to change them and turn society into a safe and better place to live in.

