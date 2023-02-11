Exclusive! Desi concepts will always work on television: Sudha Chandran on Doree

The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of girl children. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sudhaa Chandran talks about what the show will deal with and shooting with her co-actors
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 16:28
Sudha Chandran

MUMBAI: Doree is a new presentation which is soon going to launch on Colors.

It stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali and others in leading roles and will hit the screens from November 6.

The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of girl child. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sudhaa Chandran spilled beans about working on the show, her look and the response she receives on portraying negative roles. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words'')

On shooting for Naagin, the show which gave Sudhaa Chandran immense popularity, she said, “When I started shooting for Naagin, nobody imagined that the character of Yamini will become so powerful. In the sixth season, she was seen in different shades and I also played Patali on the show. People still say ‘Patali de taali’ when they see me. Honestly, I would love to be a mass villain.”

Talking about Doree, Sudhaa shared, “Desi concepts will always work. We are connected to our roots and if something is presented in a traditional and simple fashion, it is bound to work. “

Speaking about casting, she averred, “The show has a fresh casting. Amar Upadhyay, Mehul Buch and the others are talented actors and we have worked with Balaji Telefilms but not on the same project. So it is very exciting to come under one roof by Jay Mehta for shooting this project.” (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran recollects how Adaa Khan used to never talk to her during Naagin Season 1, shares how their bond turned so amazing over time, reveals she considers Adaa as her daughter)

How excited are you to watch Doree on Colors? Let us know in the comment section below!

doree Colors Sudhaa Chandra Amar Upadhyay Mahi Bhanushali TellyChakkar Sudhaa Chandran Sanjay Leela Bhansali Naagin Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 16:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days....
What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While...
"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Tale of Second Chances in Love and Marriage"
MUMBAI :In the world of love stories, "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," produced by Rajan Shahi, is set to bring a unique and...
Exclusive: James Ghadge bags Amazon Mini’s Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Bollywood movie titled Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Naa Karo!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of digital media!There are a lot of projects in...
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 fame actor Ashish Dixit feels lucky to share birthday with Shahrukh Khan says, "Every b'day I make wish to cut my cake with him."
MUMBAI :Actor Ashish Dixit, who was previously seen in TV show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 in a lead role, is happy to...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra invites Chirag's colleagues to taste food prepared by him
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sooraj
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Tale of Second Chances in Love and Marriage"
Ashish Dixit
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 fame actor Ashish Dixit feels lucky to share birthday with Shahrukh Khan says, "Every b'day I make wish to cut my cake with him."
MC Stan
Hip-Hop star and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan makes Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan Films’ Farrey
Sudhaa Chandran
Exclusive! Disparity and discrimination are a part of the industry because of competitiveness and hunger to perform in the artists: Sudhaa Chandran
YRKKH
EXCLUSIVE! This is what the viewers can expect from the fourth generation leap in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai