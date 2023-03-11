Exclusive! Desi concepts will always work on television: Sudha Chandran on Doree

The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of girl children. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sudhaa Chandran talks about what the show will deal with and shooting with her co-actors
Sudha Chandran

MUMBAI: Doree is a new presentation which is soon going to launch on Colors.

It stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali and others in leading roles and will hit the screens from November 6.

The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of girl child. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sudhaa Chandran spilled beans about working on the show, her look and the response she receives on portraying negative roles. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran on her role Kailashi Devi in Colors' show Doree: When people see this woman, they will feel she doesn't have emotions, she is completely blank. She doesn't mince words'')

On shooting for Naagin, the show which gave Sudhaa Chandran immense popularity, she said, “When I started shooting for Naagin, nobody imagined that the character of Yamini will become so powerful. In the sixth season, she was seen in different shades and I also played Patali on the show. People still say ‘Patali de taali’ when they see me. Honestly, I would love to be a mass villain.”

Talking about Doree, Sudhaa shared, “Desi concepts will always work. We are connected to our roots and if something is presented in a traditional and simple fashion, it is bound to work. “

Speaking about casting, she averred, “The show has a fresh casting. Amar Upadhyay, Mehul Buch and the others are talented actors and we have worked with Balaji Telefilms but not on the same project. So it is very exciting to come under one roof by Jay Mehta for shooting this project.” (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran recollects how Adaa Khan used to never talk to her during Naagin Season 1, shares how their bond turned so amazing over time, reveals she considers Adaa as her daughter)

How excited are you to watch Doree on Colors? Let us know in the comment section below!

doree Colors Sudhaa Chandra Amar Upadhyay Mahi Bhanushali
