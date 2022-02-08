EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan actor Raghav Dhir to enter Star Plus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The leap will witness several new twists and turns in the story and also introduce new characters.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Raghav Dhir is roped in for the show.

Raghav is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about Raghav's character yet.

We had previously reported about actress Anushka Merchande entering the show post the leap.

Anushka is known for her role in Bombay Begums and Khuda Hafiz.

Meanwhile, Raghav is currently seen playing the role of a doctor in Sony TV's medical-drama series Dhadkan - Zindaggii Kii.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie stars Himanshoo Malhotra, Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati in pivotal roles.

The show's story is about Chikoo, a young girl who loses everything when she gets separated from her mother, Nupur. However, with an inborn skill of dancing, Chikoo remains determined to reunite with her long-lost mother.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie is produced by 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Media. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Maa...Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena.

