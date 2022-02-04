EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan fame Sanyogeeta Bhave to enter &TV's Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you exclusive updates from the world of television.

&TV is currently airing the mythological show Bal Shiv that has been managing to entertain the viewers.

Aan Tiwari plays Bal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly plays Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora plays Mahadev, Shivya Pathania plays Devi Parvati, Krrip Kapur Suri plays Asur Andhak, and Praneet Bhatt plays Narad Muni, and Tej Sapru is also seen in a pivotal role in the show.

Bal Shiv is really loved by fans who are very dedicated and interested in the storyline of the show.

Now, TellyChakkar brings you a piece of exclusive news about a new entry into the show.

We have learned that actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is all set to enter the show.

The actress was seen in Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii in a pivotal role.

Nothing much has been revealed about Sanyogeeta's character yet.

The mytho-drama series recently saw the latest entry of actor Tej Sapru as Prajapati Daksh.

The show depicts the untold mythical childhood stories of Lord Shiva. It also explores the Katha of Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv’s eternal bond through exploring various chapters of his childhood and self-discovery.

