EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii actor Nishant Singh opens up on choosing a TV show over web series and films, says "For me, the content is more important than the platform"

MUMBAI: Much-awaited show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii has hit the small screens a few days ago.

The makers have roped in some popular and as well as new faces to play many interesting characters.

Dhadkan is a breath of fresh air for viewers as it is based on a completely new and interesting concept.

Indian television has witnessed several medical dramas in the past. While Dhadkan is also a medical-drama series, the concept and the creation is quite different.

Nishant Singh is one such popular face, who is portraying the role of Dr Wasim Ansari in the show.

Nishant has never portrayed such a role before and viewers are quite excited for his journey in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor, who spoke at length about Dhadkan and much more.

After doing web shows, what made you take up a TV show?

For me, the content is more important than the platform. I liked the content of the show, and more than that, I liked the character Dr Wasim Ansari. It has a very deep background.

One major like and dislike about your profession?

I like living the life of different characters. That gives me an adrenaline rush. I would like to answer that from Wasim's point of view. I take decisions and make them right. So, there are no dislikes.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I think I would have been a musician as I like to play a few instruments like the violin. It's very meditative. I am very much into music. I have a great interest in politics, so I think a journalist would also be apt.

The actor has previously worked in shows like Breathe Through The Shadows, Tabbar, Uri - The Surgical Strike, and many more.

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii has hit the small screens from 6th December.

