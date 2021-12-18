EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's Nishant Singh on television losing its charm with a lot of web content being produced: I think bad content are losing their charm, it has nothing to do with the platform

MUMBAI: The much-awaited show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii has hit the small screens a few days ago.

The makers have roped in some popular and as well as new faces to play many interesting characters.

Dhadkan is a breath of fresh air for the viewers as it is based on a completely new and interesting concept.

Indian television has witnessed several medical dramas in the past. While Dhadkan is also a medical-drama series but the concept and the creation is quite different.

Actor Nishant Singh is one such popular face who is portraying the role of Dr Wasim Ansari in the show.

Nishant has never portrayed such a role before and the viewers are quite excited about his journey in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nishant who spoke at length about Dhadkan and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nishant Singh on his role Dr Wasim Ansari in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: I think limiting a character to positive or negative is injustice; my character is grey in life, just like all of us

A dream role you are looking forward to portraying on-screen in future projects?

Not a single one, there would be plenty. I would love to contribute a lot to the industry. I want to live different characters in the industry, like as many as possible. I wish to be a part of good content and the character should be different each time.

With the rise in demand for web shows, do you feel TV shows are losing their charm?

I think bad content are losing their charm. It has nothing to do with the platform. As the entertainment industry is more global now. Of course, the web has created a wave. So now, the industry has no choice but to have good content as viewers are smarter than before. So, there is no other option but to evolve. I am glad that TV is also now growing in terms of content as TV has to also compete with the global market. I don't think the platform is a hero, content is the hero.

How do you feel with all the social media responses you get for your work?

I am not a social media person at all. I rarely used Instagram, Facebook, and other social media apps. But yes, it feels great when I am appreciated for my work. I try my best to respond to the fans' messages whenever I get time.

The actor has previously worked in shows like Breathe Through The Shadows, Tabbar, Uri - The Surgical Strike, and many more.

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii has hit the small screens on 6th December.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Meet Alma Hussein, the FRESH FACE and LEAD for Sony TV's next Dhadkan