EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

A few months ago, the viewers saw Gaurav and Aneri Vajani joining the star cast in important roles.

And now, amid the wedding celebrations of Anupamaa and Anuj going on, the makers are set to introduce one more character soon.

Actress Alma Hussein is locked for the show.

The actress will be playing the role of an NRI girl called Priya.

Nothing much has been revealed about Alma's character yet.

Alma was last seen in Sony TV's medical drama series Dhadkan Zindagii Kii.

Well, we are sure that the diehard fans of Alma will be super happy to see her in Anupamaa.

How excited are you for this new entry? Tell us in the comments.

