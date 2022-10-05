EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

Actress Alma Hussein is locked for the show. She was last seen in Sony TV's medical drama series Dhadkan Zindagii Kii.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 22:55
EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagi Kay fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma among others in pivotal roles. 

A few months ago, the viewers saw Gaurav and Aneri Vajani joining the star cast in important roles. 

And now, amid the wedding celebrations of Anupamaa and Anuj going on, the makers are set to introduce one more character soon. 

ALSO READ: Oh No: Anuj to push Vanraj off the CLIFF in Anupamaa?

Actress Alma Hussein is locked for the show. 

The actress will be playing the role of an NRI girl called Priya. 

Nothing much has been revealed about Alma's character yet. 

Alma was last seen in Sony TV's medical drama series Dhadkan Zindagii Kii. 

Well, we are sure that the diehard fans of Alma will be super happy to see her in Anupamaa. 

How excited are you for this new entry? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design before her dream wedding with Anuj

Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 22:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus' show Anupamaa...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: Love Wins! Anubhav’s love stops Gungun from going to the US
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Woah! Sai’s boss taunts her, this time Sai doesn’t stay quiet
MUMBAI: It seems that Virat and Sai are happy that all their differences have been solved and now they are a happy...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Bulbul’s identity about to be revealed
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Woah! Simar and Reema team up against Dhami
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Mithai: OMG! Mithai and Sid keep a secret from the family
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dostana 2 and Runway 34 actor Raghav Binani roped in for Animal
Exclusive! Dostana 2 and Runway 34 actor Raghav Binani roped in for Animal
Latest Video