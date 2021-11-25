EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan's Additi Gupta to grace the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts it, and the audiences love to watch him as the host of the show.

As we have seen, many Bollywood personalities grace the show and play for a cause.

Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dhadkan's Additi Gupta will be welcomed as the guest on the hotseat to promote Dhadkan and talk about it and her character in the show.

Whereas apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mayday directed by Ajay Devgn, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among others.

