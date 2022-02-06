EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan's Rohit Purohit JOINS the cast of Attrangi Tv's upcoming show Blood Farming

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar are roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed. The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh.

They launched yet another show on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Now, they launch a new show titled Blood Farming, Directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala. The breaking is that Rohit Purohit who was last seen in Dhadkan has been locked in the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

