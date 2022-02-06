EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan's Rohit Purohit JOINS the cast of Attrangi Tv's upcoming show Blood Farming

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:50
Rohit Purohit

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Vibhu Agarwal 's Parshuram

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram. 

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar are roped in the show for interesting characters. Further details are yet to be disclosed. The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh. 

They launched yet another show on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films. 

Now, they launch a new show titled Blood Farming, Directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala. The breaking is that Rohit Purohit who was last seen in Dhadkan has been locked in the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! BALH2's Aman Maheshwari and Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan JOIN the cast of Parshuram on ATRANGII-DEKHTE RAHO

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Vishal Aditya Singh Rahul jethwa Swarnim Neema Anish raikar Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Aman Maheshwari Gajendra Chauhan Vibhu Agarwal Parshuram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 13:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Woah! Vivaan comes up with an idea, Ranveer caught by the registrar
MUMBAI: Stranger Things season four volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by...
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is going to mark her Bollywood debut with the...
Exclusive! Aashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Mukesh Tank’s next
MUMBAI : Keeping the process to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s identity in danger, Nima comes to help her
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Exclusive! Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and Naaginn actor Sachin Shroff roped in for upcoming show Blood Farming
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
EXCLUSIVE: Revati to JOIN HANDS with Armaan to create PROBLEMS in Preesha and Rudraksh’s life in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahahtein?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Amazing! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan to mark her Bollywood debut with THIS film
Latest Video