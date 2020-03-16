EXCLUSIVE! Dhappa actress Maleeka R Ghai bags Atrangii channel's upcoming crime-based show

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Vibhu Agarwal recently had a grand launch of his new channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho.

A-list TV stars were present and wished Vibhu for his new venture.

We have already reported about Atrangii coming up with two shows Parshuram and Hara Sindoor.

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the names of several actors and actresses who are roped in for the show.

And now, we have another update that the channel will be launching one more show.

It will be a crime-based show titled Jaganya Apradh. Yes, you heard it right!

As per our reliable sources, actress Maleeka Ghai is roped in for the series. She was recently seen in Anil V Kumar's Dhappa by Hungama Play.

Nothing much has been known about Maleeka's role in the show.

Maleeka has previously appeared in projects like Dhappa, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Gupta Niwas, Gandhari, Chandrakanta, Desh Ki Beti Nandini, Saraswatichandra, Hum To Mohabbat Karega, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Heeralal Pannalal, Agniputra among others.

We buzzed Maleeka to get a confirmation but she wasn't available for comment.

