EXCLUSIVE! Dhappa actress Niti Kaushik bags Azaad's Lovepanti

Azaad is one of the most popular channels that recently launched several new shows.

The new show is titled Lovepanti and is bankrolled by Mahesh Pandey's production house.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Niti Kaushik is roped in for the show.

Niti will be portraying the role of Kamna Bhabhi in the show.

Her entry is set to happen tonight.

Niti is previously known for her stint in Hungama Play's web show Dhappa.

