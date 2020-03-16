EXCLUSIVE! Dhara brings home Shweta with a kid and Krish's love story kickstarts while Rishita decides to start her own Cosmetic Business in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Shweta comes into the Pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy. Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 14:01
EXCLUSIVE! Dhara brings home Shweta with a kid and Krish's love story kickstarts while Rishita decides to start her own Cosmetic

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Keerti will break his heart brutally and reject him on his face, he will then realise that all this he did for that love has turned its back on him. He ended up stealing and lying to the family for someone who just ruined his emotions in one go and left him stranded. He returns home with the money and Suman yells at him and decides to kick him outside. This will turn Krish more responsible and change completely for the family. This major incident soon turns Krish into mature and responsible for his actions. 

Now we exclusively learnt that, Dhara finds an injured lady with an infant on her way back from the temple, she helped her be admitted to the hospital & bring the infant with her to Pandya Niwas. The family is worried about Dhara's over-attachment with the kid, However, the family agrees to take care of the child. 

A big blow to the family happens when Shweta runs away from the hospital leaving the kid behind and Gautam - Dhara comes back with a kid in the pandya family.
Seeing Raavi earning good money, Rishita ( with insecurity) decides to start her own online cosmetic business. 

Shweta comes into the Pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy.
Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. 

Rishita starts her cosmetic business and raavi clarifies to everyone that she has not bought the shop in her name but rather in Suman's name. It will turn difficult for Rishita and Dev to manage work & their child.

To everybody's shock, krish is ready to break the stereotypical societal norms by marrying Shweta. And against all the odds, their marriage gets fixed. 

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 14:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is losing its CHARM, makers need to spice up the drama
MUMBAI : AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is losing its CHARM; makers need to spice up the drama...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Victorious! Armaan is at Soumya’s mercy, Soumya demands the kids to be brought over to her house
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Anupamaa: Trickster Alert! Adhik and Pakhi are alone together, Adhik take advantage of the situation
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: OMG! Barkha to shower Pakhi with luxuries, Anupama to lose her temper over this
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Thoughtful! Anupamaa fails to fulfill her responsibilities
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Rift! Pakhi to use the IAS officer to ruin Sai’s reputation, plans to separate Virat and Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action 'masala' entertainer
Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action 'masala' entertainer
Latest Video