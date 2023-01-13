Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam”!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward four fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

Dhruvee Haldankar is an actor who has donned many hats, she is currently seen playing the role of Mrs. Sachdeva on the Colors’ show Dharampatni.

She is a journalist/anchor/ producer turned actor.

Haldankar made her acting debut in 2011 with Colors TV's Bhagyavidhata. She also participated in a cooking game show of Colors TV Kitchen Champion, she was runner up of the show. In 2012, she appeared in MTV's Crunch as a contestant. She gain immense fame after her comedy show Trideviyan in 2016 aired by SAB TV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her journey, her character in the show, and more.

The show has been getting a lot of love, how has the experience been for you being a part of the show?

The show is doing pretty well and all the characters are getting a lot of love from everybody who is watching not just that as a team we are also feeling the love, it does’nt feel like we have met on the set recently or started shooting recently and we feel like a big family, the whole team is so lovable and all these characters know each other since quite a while, so the experience is not just for the audience but it is a great experience to be a part of the team as well and all the days that I am on the set and I shoot with the entire team and it's all about happy moments and the equation that you share with everybody on the set is great.

What made you say yes to this character and to this show?

I have proven my versatility as an actor for the years that I have been working starting from the initial days of struggling, all my roles have been very vividly different from each other, and my approval for this particular show was because of course it's on a very big scaled channel, Colors which is widely viewed, otherwise, this is my opportunity to be working with Balaji Telefilms and in the whole span of my career that I have spent working in the industry and I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam, this is my first and I am grateful that I have gotten the opportunity to work with her finally after all the struggle that I have faced in Mumbai and in this industry and then become successful today.

What are your hopes for your character for this particular show?

So, the reason I was not saying much about my character, in the beginning, was because it was just picking up and I was not sure about how it would pick up when I was briefed about the character I was told that Keerti who is my daughter in the show is going to die eventually and I was not very sure about how the character will proceed but now after all the love to the show and to the characters that we are playing, to my daughter's character’s I feel like there is scope for me as well because I am a part of the Sachdeva family and all my scenes are with them, the Sachdeva Family has just kicked in and I feel like there is a lot that I will be performing in the show as well and I am hoping good scenes come my way wherein I can actually perform because as of now, if you see me, you have not really seen the scale of my performance in the show as such because the show is just picking up and my character is just picking up.

Dhruvee has had a very versatile career and she became India's first teleshopping presenter in 2006 on Home Shop 18 channel. She traveled all over the globe for anchoring several shows.

