Exclusive! Dharm Yoddha Garud fame actor Niel Satpuda bags Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo starring Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh

We have an exclusive update about the show that will air on Star Plus titled Udati Ka Naam Rajjo.

We heard that Dharm Yoddha Garud fame actor Niel Satpuda has bagged Star Plus’ upcoming show.

He will be playing the role of Sagar Thakur who will be the lead actor Rajveer Singh’s brother.

The show is under the banner of Bits and Bots Media. And the show will premiere on 8th August at 7 pm.

The promo of the show gives us the perfect vibe of the mountains and the movie Kedarnath. The story is set in the times of the floods and how Rajjo meets her perfect match while she gets saved by him.

The first few episodes of the show will reveal Rajjo and her soulmate's first meeting (Rajveer Singh), she will be drowning in the sea of floods while Rajveer will jump down and save her like a hero. This is surely going to be one of the coolest entries that a show would ever witness. As we all know both Rajjo and her mother are fisherwomen and Rajjo is quite ambitious about her career as an athlete.

