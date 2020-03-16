EXCLUSIVE! Dharm Yoddha Garud fame Faisal Khan on his cheat meals: It consists of rice and daal as I am not fond of pizzas and burgers.

MUMBAI: Sony SAB rolled out a brand new show titled Dharm Yodha Garud a few months ago. Garud is a mythological drama series that has a stellar cast.

How has fitness changed your life?

I have tried to be fit ever since my childhood. You are fit if you can do all activities without any difficulty. Many people only think about getting slimmer or getting healthier. No one has good knowledge about fitness. Fitness requires practicing meditation and consuming clean food and adequate water and fruits. I started doing all of these quite long ago. My life is good now; my life is healthy. My immune system is boosted.

Do you prefer hardcore gymming or working out at home?

I prefer hardcore gymming. I always dance, so that is a sort of workout and a warm-up I do every day. I like to go to the gym and work out as a certain aura makes you feel like exercising. I also get a lot of motivation. Also, weight training has its fun. I was also enrolling myself in various competitions and becoming an athlete.

Fitness and diet both go hand in hand. How do you plan your diet? Do you believe in having cheat meals?

I have a coach who guides me, and I follow him. Whenever he gives me a diet, I follow it. I carry a weighing scale and have my meals accordingly. This is very important. I truly believe that there need to be cheat days for everyone. A human body needs to have everything after a point. If the trainer is right, you will also have your cheat meals. I do have my cheat days. My cheat days consist of rice. I don't feel like having pizza or a burger. Also, I'm not particularly eager to eat oily food. Rice and daal are my cheat meal. My trainer is quite happy that I have chosen healthy options for my cheat meals.

