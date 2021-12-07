Exclusive: Dharmendra and Asha Parekh to grace Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is one of the channels whose non-fiction shows are highly loved by the masses.

One of the hit shows which returned with the second season is India’s Best Dancer which stars Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as judges while the show is hosted by Manish Paul.

This season as well the show features talented contestants and have taken the competition level a notch higher. The show has proven to be upto the mark for the audience.

India’s Best Dancer 2 has witnessed several popular special guests belonging to the Bollywood fraternity. The coming weekend of Sony Entertainment Television India’s Best Dancer Season 2 is going to be super dhamakedaar!

We hear that Bollywood’s veteran actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will appear on the latest episode of Indian Idol 12. The actors will be seen motivating the contestants.

We are sure contestants will bring an innovation to their dance styles as they prepare to amaze both the legends.

Dharmendra and Asha Parekh have worked in nine films together. They are one of the popular on-screen jodis in Bollywood.

