Exclusive! Dharmendra, Urmila Matondkar and Jaya Prada to grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows on television and the new season is doing exceptionally well even when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The makers leave no chance to entertain the viewers not just with some great bunch of talent but also by inviting celebrities to grace the show.

We have previously seen Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show.

The previous episodes we have seen celebrities like Zeenat Aman, Mika Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Anu Malik gracing the show.

As per sources, actors Dharmendra, Urmila Matondkar, and Jaya Prada will be gracing the show.

They would be coming on the show and would have a fun time with the contestants and the judges and would be pepping the confidence of the contestants.

Well, one would be getting to see Urmila and Jaya Prada after a long time. Whereas Dharmendra was seen in a reality show recently where he had a fun time with the judges and the star cast of the show.

