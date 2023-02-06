EXCLUSIVE! Dharti Bhatt opens up on her fitness routine, shares her love for travel, reveals how her unplanned trip to Vrindavan and much more

Dharti Bhatt opens up on her travelling plans, shares what she doesn on her week off and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 11:42
Dharti Bhatt

MUMBAI: Stunning diva Dharti Bhatt is presently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

The actress plays the role of Rashmi in the drama series. 

Before Dharti, actress Rachi Sharma played this character. However, she made an exit from the show after a few months and Dharti was roped in to play Rashmi's role. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Dharti who spoke about her personal life. 

Television shows demand a huge amount of time on a daily basis. How do you strike a balance to enjoy your personal life as well?

I love my work. We have to plan out things to do after work. We plan outings after we pack up. It gets tricky to plan things. Advance planning doesn't work as the pack up timings can delay. So, I feel unplanned things happen. My girl gang loves to go to Marine Drive. I am simultaneously working on another project. But everyone is cooperative on the set, so I can easily manage it. 

Are you fond of travelling? How do you plan your holidays amid the hectic schedules? 

Recently, I came to know that I have a three-day off. So, I woke up at 8 AM. I decided to go to Vrindavan as I have leaves. I left for Delhi to reach Vrindavan. I booked a flight immediately. So, when I am shooting, I can't plan anything prior. This was an unplanned trip. This was a solo trip and it was so far the best one. 

Yes, I love travelling. More than me, my mom loves travelling. I have to take her for an outing twice a week. She loves travelling out of town. I feel it's great to travel amid your working days. It is quite refreshing. I feel travelling is important for our mental health. I feel everyone should travel after a few days. Even meeting friends is good for your mental health. 

What do you prefer doing on your week off?

I am an Iskcon devotee. Whenever I get a leave, I go to Mumbai's Juhu temple. I feel refreshed when I go there. We dance to the tunes of Radha and Krishna. I feel happy about it. I definitely love to meet my friends. I have a girl gang. I take my mom for dinner. These things are very important and I always do. 

Tell us about your fitness regime.

It is very important to be fit. So, whatever call time I get for my shoot, I do aerobics for 30 to 40 minutes. Whenever I don't shoot, I try to do the same in the morning as well as in the evening. This is the only thing I can do. I am not able to go to the gym. I am an extreme foodie and so are my friends, so I need to balance that. I follow a diet. I don't eat anything after 8 PM. Whatever meal I eat is not very spicy and oily. I love orange juice so I have that in the morning.  

