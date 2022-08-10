EXCLUSIVE! Dharti Bhatt on receiving hate comments for Rashmi's character in Woh To Hai Albelaa: I did not expect that and used to get nervous, but now it feels good that my efforts are paid off

MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

The actress is portraying the role of Rashmi Nakul Choudhary in the show.

Before Dharti, actress Rachi Sharma played this character. However, she made an exit from the show after a few months and Dharti was roped in to play Rashmi's role.

We all have seen how Dharti's character has changed a lot over time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Dharti who spoke about the show and much more.

How has your journey been so far in the show as Rashmi?

I am personally in love with my character. I have done many negative characters but Rashmi is very special to me because her look is very nice. The saree that I was wearing was also very stylish. I am very happy to perform this role. There are different types of negative roles but here, Rashmi hates her elder sister. This was very different for me.

What would you like to say about working with some of the well-known and senior actors in the TV industry?

Working with senior actors is very nice. You get to learn something. I feel good working with Shaheer. He is very down-to-earth. Shaheer is extremely notorious and a very nice human. It is a bit of good luck for me to work at DKP. Rajan Sir is a gem of a person and a very nice human being. There are many producers who personally meet actors and have a good bond with them. Rajan sir is one of them.

Do you receive any hate comments on social media for your role?

Yes, I definitely get hate comments. I did not expect that, though. It feels good to see that a negative character gets such hateful comments. There was trend that started '#Rashmibaskaro'. I really liked it. My director used to work a lot on my character. I used to prepare my scenes a day before. I feel my efforts are paid off. I used to get nervous about the hate comments in the beginning. Later, people on the sets made me realise that it is good to receive such response. That's when my point of view changed. The whole credit goes to my team.

A change you would like to see in your character?

I don't think any changes are needed in my character. Rashmi should remain the way she is. That's the beauty of her character. The viewers have accepted me in that way itself. I am enjoying playing this character.

