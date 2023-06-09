EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu starrer Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 gets a LAUNCH date

Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 is all set to premiere on small screens in a few days time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 14:25
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Bharat is gearing up to launch a series of new shows soon. 

The channel is now preparing for shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, May I Come In Madam and many more. 

And now, we have an exclusive update about Saubhagyavati Bhava 2's launch date. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 will premiere on the small screens from 26th September onwards. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sheersha Tiwari BAGS Star Bharat's upcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

The timeslot of the show is yet to be confirmed by the makers. 

Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead roles. 

The show is produced by Bombay Show Studio LLP. 

It also has actors like Sneha Raikar and Sheersha Tiwari in pivotal roles. With so much talent in one show, it is surely going to be something worth waiting for!

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar roped in for Star Bharat's upcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

Sneha Raikar Dheeraj Dhoopar Karanvir Bohra Amandeep Sidhu sheersha tiwari saubhagyavati bhava 2 Star Bharat Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprise! Angad is ready to make things better between him and Sahiba, Seerat stands in between
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat stands firm on snatching Angad away
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Barsatein: Really! Reyansh saves Aaradhna from the goons’ attack
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Anupamaa: Sad! Kavya forbidden to cook in the kitchen by Baa
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba's grand welcome in the house, Angad missing
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Ashi Singh talks about reuniting with Ranndeep Rai again, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years says, “Whenever it is possible we would of course like to work together if we have a good chance or good projects”!
MUMBAI :Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep...
Recent Stories
Jaya Bachchan
Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens troll actress Kajol for her new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ashi SINGH
Exclusive! Ashi Singh talks about reuniting with Ranndeep Rai again, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years says, “Whenever it is possible we would of course like to work together if we have a good chance or good projects”!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan begins to shoot for the promo; this is when the promo will be telecasted
Junooniyatt
"Junooniyatt" is gearing up for some intense action to captivate its audience
May I Come In Madam
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's May I Come In Madam? Finally gets a timeslot
Aishwarya Aher
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of Sir's show
Jasmin Bhasin
MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more