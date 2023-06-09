EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu starrer Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 gets a LAUNCH date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Bharat is gearing up to launch a series of new shows soon.

The channel is now preparing for shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, May I Come In Madam and many more.

And now, we have an exclusive update about Saubhagyavati Bhava 2's launch date.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 will premiere on the small screens from 26th September onwards.

The timeslot of the show is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Bombay Show Studio LLP.

It also has actors like Sneha Raikar and Sheersha Tiwari in pivotal roles. With so much talent in one show, it is surely going to be something worth waiting for!

