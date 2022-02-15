EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Mishra on his taking up a career in the casting profession: I was seeing a lot of growth in this field, shares about launching actresses like Kanika Mann, Aishwarya Khare and much more

MUMBAI: The entertainment world is one such place where a lot of people aspire to establish their name.

Be it actors, actresses, choreographers, directors, producers, and many more. Everyone wants to gain name and fame.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a casting director.

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days.

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way.

A casting director is the backbone of every project without which things can't be taken further.

There are several casting directors who have made their mark in the industry and doing well for themselves.

They are the ones who have given us some of the most talented actors and actresses who are today big names on the respective platforms.

Amid several casting directors who have already shot to fame in this field, Dheeraj Mishra is one of them who is doing great in his career.

The talented casting director has shone brilliantly in this field and his achievements are limitless.

TellyChakkar got a chance to have an exclusive chat with Dheeraj who spoke about some exciting things about his long journey in the casting field and much more.

Journey overview...

I started my journey in the year 2014. I was working in a call centre and an insurance company initially when I came to Mumbai. My first project was with Bodhi Tree Production. Then I worked with DJ's Creative. I also worked with Peninsula Pictures and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. I started working as a freelancer with many known production houses. In the year 2021, I joined as a casting head for Ishara TV.

Career in casting...

I was seeing a lot of growth in this industry. I had a meeting with a director who recommended entering into casting. Then I started my journey from there. I learned a lot from Riyaz and explored. I did not take any formal training for casting and eventually learned a lot.

Experience with actors...

I have always had a great experience with the actors whom I have worked with. However, their personality is different when they are new but it changes once they rise to fame. Everyone has given me a lot of respect and they all like me.

Dheeraj further revealed that he is willing to produce music albums and web shows in the future.

He has cast well-known TV actors like Aishwarya Khare, Gracy Goswami, Chahat Tewani, Bhumika Gurung, Kanika Mann, late Vidya Sinha among others.

