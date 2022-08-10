Exclusive! Dheere Dheere Se’s Gantavya Sharma to enter Zee TV’s Maitree!

Despite getting married in the same house, with Maitree marrying Saaransh (played by Zaan Khan) and Nandini with Ashish (played by Namish Taneja) respectively, a shocking turn of events in their lives changes everything
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 16:39
Gantavya Sharma to enter Zee TV’s Maitree

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Maitree, on the other hand, brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister Nandini (played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary). The two best friends have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what they will do when either of them gets married.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Maitree: Nandini to take a major step

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering you the latest and exclusive updates.

As per sources, Actor Gantavya Sharma is all set to enter the show Maitree on Zee TV.

Gantavya Sharma is a child actor who has been seen in multiple TVCs and recently in the Star Bharat show, ‘Dheere Dheere Se’.

Meanwhile, on the show in the forthcoming episodes, we will get to see Nandini filing a case to take her child back. She has filed for her child custody while Maitree is fond of the child.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree and Ashish to get married?


 

 

 

 

 

Shrenu Parikh Zee TV Punar Viavh Maitree Namish Taneja Ashish Mohit Kumar Zaan Khan Bhaweek Chaudhary Sunshine Productions new show gantavya Sharma Dheere Dheere Se
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

