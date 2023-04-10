Exclusive! Dhruv tara actress Riya Sharma on a compliment that’s an insult “I feel it’s weird when we take fairness as a compliment.”

Riya Sharma is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in the show. The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan. Fans are in love with Riya and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 10:45
Riya Sharma

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

Riya Sharma is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in the show. The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan. Fans are in love with Riya and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry.

Dhruv Tara is quite different from regular saas-bahu dramas and comes with a unique storyline that involves time-travel, which is why the viewers love it.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma opens up on Dhruv Tara achieving a milestone, shares about her bond with co-star Ishaan Dhawan, reveals fans' reaction, says, ''Viewers have embraced me with open arms''

TellyChakkar got in touch with Riya and we got to explore her weird side so we’re sure that you’ll love this side of the actress.

What is the most useless talent of yours?

It’s that I can sleep anywhere and anytime. That’s really a talent because it helps me a lot. Even if you blow a trumpet in my ears I won’t wake up. I’ll sleep on the floor and even now if you want me to sleep.

Which body part of yours do you think you can survive without?

I think I can survive without a toe. Once I fell off a horse and my nails came off. I don’t have a toe nail in my right leg.

What’s the weirdest nickname you’ve got till now?

It’s ‘Chhotu’

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No but almost. Once when I was in my hometown, I had lied and went out with my cousins to a party. It was a normal party but suddenly police came in. They started to arrest all the kids but we weren’t arrested. I got scared thinking I’ll get arrested.

How much cash are carrying in your purse right now?

The other day some money was stolen so after that I don’t carry cash. It’s so sad that people steal.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

I want to follow a lot of social media posting but everytime I try to do it, I fail. Just yesterday I posted a reel which was after a long time but it was a trend going on where you had to stay active and have to keep up. You have to post a lot of reels and do everything that other people are doing, even if it’s weird for you. I tried to follow but I didn’t approve of it. Later on, I stopped it.

A compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

It’s not insulting but generally when people say “She’s so fair!”, so I feel it’s weird when we take fairness as a compliment. It’s not a compliment, you’re just stating a complexion. So why is fairness a compliment and dark skin an insult? I would rather say “Oh her features are really nice”, “I really like how that color looks on your skin” but Indians have this thing that if we are fair then we are beautiful.

What’s a fictional character that would be really boring to meet in real life?

I would say something from the cartoons that I watch. I watch  lot of it. You can ask me about any episode, be it doreamon or shinchan or whatever. If I would meet Nobita, I think it would be a little boring.

My partner gives me the best...(Complete the sentence).

First of all I don’t have a partner. I would say my best friend gives me the best headaches.

What’s a lie you said in this segment?

I haven’t lied, honestly. Yes I know you will feel like I’ve lied about not having a partner because that’s what everybody thinks but honestly it’s true.

Also read - Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Pukhraj Ji gets closer to identifying the voice behind the crimes

Tell us what you think about this conversation in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dhruv Tara Riya Sharma Sashi Sumeet Ishaan Dhawan Narayani Shashtri Yash Tonk Gulfam Khan Krishna Bharadwaj Swati Kapoor Sony Sab TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Katha breaks up with Viaan; latter won’t let her go
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
EXCLUSIVE! Kanwar Dhillon on his upcoming projects: I have a few things in kitty and have to decide what I want to do, I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it
MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The...
Emotional! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal has something to say about Sagar Parekh which leaves fans emotional
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Why wait! Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: No escape, no getting away! This time around, the chat will be edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan fulfills Shiv Thakare's wish and sends her a shocking gift
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Hawwt! Have a look at the times actress Catherine Tresa raised the temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time, with her amazing acting contribution, actress Catherine Tresa has been winning the hearts of the...
Recent Stories
Catherine Tresa
Hawwt! Have a look at the times actress Catherine Tresa raised the temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kanwar Dhillon
EXCLUSIVE! Kanwar Dhillon on his upcoming projects: I have a few things in kitty and have to decide what I want to do, I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it
Anupamaa
Emotional! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal has something to say about Sagar Parekh which leaves fans emotional
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan fulfills Shiv Thakare's wish and sends her a shocking gift
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Exclusive! Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj on fitness,“When you start to see it as a lifestyle, you will start getting fit.”
Shafaq Naaz
EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz on facing online trolls for her choice of clothes: I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan to participate in the show?