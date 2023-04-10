Exclusive! Dhruv tara actress Riya Sharma on a compliment that’s an insult “I feel it’s weird when we take fairness as a compliment.”

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

Riya Sharma is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in the show. The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan. Fans are in love with Riya and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry.

Dhruv Tara is quite different from regular saas-bahu dramas and comes with a unique storyline that involves time-travel, which is why the viewers love it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Riya and we got to explore her weird side so we’re sure that you’ll love this side of the actress.

What is the most useless talent of yours?

It’s that I can sleep anywhere and anytime. That’s really a talent because it helps me a lot. Even if you blow a trumpet in my ears I won’t wake up. I’ll sleep on the floor and even now if you want me to sleep.

Which body part of yours do you think you can survive without?

I think I can survive without a toe. Once I fell off a horse and my nails came off. I don’t have a toe nail in my right leg.

What’s the weirdest nickname you’ve got till now?

It’s ‘Chhotu’

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No but almost. Once when I was in my hometown, I had lied and went out with my cousins to a party. It was a normal party but suddenly police came in. They started to arrest all the kids but we weren’t arrested. I got scared thinking I’ll get arrested.

How much cash are carrying in your purse right now?

The other day some money was stolen so after that I don’t carry cash. It’s so sad that people steal.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

I want to follow a lot of social media posting but everytime I try to do it, I fail. Just yesterday I posted a reel which was after a long time but it was a trend going on where you had to stay active and have to keep up. You have to post a lot of reels and do everything that other people are doing, even if it’s weird for you. I tried to follow but I didn’t approve of it. Later on, I stopped it.

A compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

It’s not insulting but generally when people say “She’s so fair!”, so I feel it’s weird when we take fairness as a compliment. It’s not a compliment, you’re just stating a complexion. So why is fairness a compliment and dark skin an insult? I would rather say “Oh her features are really nice”, “I really like how that color looks on your skin” but Indians have this thing that if we are fair then we are beautiful.

What’s a fictional character that would be really boring to meet in real life?

I would say something from the cartoons that I watch. I watch lot of it. You can ask me about any episode, be it doreamon or shinchan or whatever. If I would meet Nobita, I think it would be a little boring.

My partner gives me the best...(Complete the sentence).

First of all I don’t have a partner. I would say my best friend gives me the best headaches.

What’s a lie you said in this segment?

I haven’t lied, honestly. Yes I know you will feel like I’ve lied about not having a partner because that’s what everybody thinks but honestly it’s true.

