Exclusive! Did Harsh Rajput and Aneri Vajani confirm their relationship? Find out here!

Harsh recently delighted the fans of the show when he had a reunion with some of the cast of Nazar at a party, and especially when he posted a bunch of pictures from the evening.
MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.
 

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, one of the most-watched television shows. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed a major character in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

Currently, he is seen on Pishachini on Colors, and has been winning hearts everywhere.

While he has been winning accolades on the work front, fans have always been curious to know what is going on behind the scenes, especially in his personal life.

Rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time that Harsh is actually dating his Crazy Stupid Ishq co-star Aneri Vajani, and that they initially started dating in 2014, but it is not confirmed yet. They have never accepted being in a relationship.

TellyChakkar caught up with the two at an event, and when asked about whether or not they were together, or who picked up who, they just laughed and went inside to attend the event. They neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

But in the past, Aneri has said that they are just really great friends.

So, as far as the confirmation goes, we will have to take their word for it. But fans would definitely like to see them together. So, here’s hoping that we can at least see the two together in a new project.

