Exclusive! Did Harsh Rajput and Aneri Vajani confirm their relationship? Find out out!

Harsh recently delighted his fans of the show when he had a reunion with the some of the cast of Nazar at a party and especially when he posted a bunch of pictures from the evening. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 19:24
Exclusive! Did Harsh Rajput and Aneri Vajani confirm their relationship? Find out out!

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become of the most prolific actors. 

With Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus, he made his television debut. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. 

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Harsh Rajput’s story of being a fan to being the celeb’s best friend is inspirational

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the most-watched television show. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed the major part in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

Currently seen on Pishachini on Colors he has been winning hearts everywhere. 

While he has been winning accolades on the work front, fans have always been curious to know what is going on behind the scenes and especially in their personal life.

Rumors have been swirling around for a long time that Harsh is actually dating his Crazy Stupid Ishq co-star Aneri Vajani and that they initially started dating in 2014 but it is not confirmed yet. They have never accepted being in a relationship.

TellyChakkar caught up with the two at an event and when asked about whether or not they were together or who picked up who, they just laughed and went inside to attend the event. They neither confirmed nor denied.

But in the past Anerji has said that they are just really great friends.

So, as far as the confirmation goes, we will have to take their word for it. But fans do like to see them together. So, here’s hoping that we can atleast see the two together in a new project.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, says “These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see them in real life”

Harsh Rajpur Saath Nibhana Saathiya Naagin 5 Kuch Toh Hai Niyati Fatnani Nazar Pisachni Rocky Rakshit  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 19:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kavya breaks ties with Vanraj for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
No one can escape Pani Puri and Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is no exception, see for yourself
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given...
Anupama actors Ashish Mehrotra tries to make up to Nidhi Shah post their rift on screen; Check it out here
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and...
Exclusive! Did Harsh Rajput and Aneri Vajani confirm their relationship? Find out out!
MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become of the most...
Prashant Narayanan says, “I do things where I feel that if I am there in a particular project it will make a difference” – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Prashant Narayanan is a popular name in Bollywood and OTT. He grabbed everyone’s attention with his role as...
Recent Stories
Prashant Narayanan says, “I do things where I feel that if I am there in a particular project it will make a difference” – Exclu
Prashant Narayanan says, “I do things where I feel that if I am there in a particular project it will make a difference” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pishachini’s Jiya Shankar gifts these really special flowers to someone on set! Find out who?
Pishachini’s Jiya Shankar gifts these really special flowers to someone on set! Find out who
Surbhi Chandna is trying on a new career it seems, deets inside
Surbhi Chandna is trying a new career it seems, deets inside
Shocking! Check out the actors who refused the role of Rocky in the serial
Shocking! Check out the actors who refused the role of Rocky in the serial
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
Exclusive! “I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I seducing somebody or doing magic of this sort” Nyra B
Exclusive! “I have never played a character where I am using my charm or I am seducing somebody or doing magic of this sort” - Nyrraa Banerjee talks about Pishachini, her preparation, her message to fans, and more!
Looks like Vishal Singh is the ladies man and knows how to stand out among them
Looks like Vishal Singh is a ladies’ man and knows how to stand out among them