Exclusive! Did Rupali Ganguly not want to Television when she started acting? The Anupama actress reveals! Read to find out!

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and to Anupama’s story.

But one of the things that people love the most about her, is her love story and adorable relationship with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, who has been a celebrated ad filmmaker and is a businessman as well.

TellyChakkar caught up with the two at an event and had a really fun conversation.

When asked about a statement that Ruplai made, about Ashwin being a reason for her existence, she said, “Initially, I had this hesitation about TV, we come from a film family, and I tried in films, but it did’nt work out, so Televison was very looked down upon in that time of 1998-99, when we were all starting out and I was like, I won’t do television, But I’ll do plays, that is elite, I was doing a lot of plays. But he always said, when we met in the year 2000, and on 5th September, we would have known each other for 23 years. And he told me that Television is the fityre and you must do Television and you’ll proud of youeskf one day and Then I started working in Television and ofciurse I wanted to support my famly also, so this was the only work I was getting but with a lot of respect also. Television brings you alot of respect, we hear of casting couch in films and not in television, here you give an audition and then you work. No status, no networking, no nepotism nothing here.”

She further revealed, “And I had been doing this for a bit and then I did Sanjeevni, and then Sarabhai came, and I was like, I can’t do Sarabhai, because it has such big stars, how will I be able to do that, so Ashwin told me and gave me an example of Pran sahab playing negative roles and then shifting to comedy, so he was the one who pushed me to do that show. And even when I took an sabbatical after Rudraaansh, after that, when Anupama came to me, when I came home after talking to Rajan ji, I told him everything that I’d be gone for quite a bit. And he said, You never got your due as an actor and you need to do this shoot, and you need to do that for yourself and I’ll handle everything, so which husband is like that, which is why I say what I say about him”.

The two definitely make an adorable couple and their interactions are always so fun to watch.

