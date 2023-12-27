Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next. The show is titled Mera Balam Thanedaar and features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

The series is set in Rajasthan and will tell the story of two characters, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey). The show will explore the theme of underage marriage. (Also Read: Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for COLORS show Suhaagan)

Shagun Pandey made his debut in the entertainment industry with Santoshi Maa post which he was seen in other popular daily soaps in the likes of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Well, now according to a fresh update coming to our news desk, there is a fun fact which will leave you surprised…

Did you know that Shagun Pandey was not the first choice for playing the lead role in Mera Balam Thanedaar?

The Shashi Sumeet Productions show initially approached Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead role. However, apparently things did not work out and Shagun was later zeroed down to play the protagonist.

Kanwar has been a part of many television shows and has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience for every character that he has essayed. He was last seen in Pandya Store as Shiva Pandya.

