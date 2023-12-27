Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!

The Shashi Sumeet Productions show initially approached Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead role. However, apparently things did not work out and Shagun was later zeroed down to play the protagonist.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:36
Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next. The show is titled Mera Balam Thanedaar and features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

The series is set in Rajasthan and will tell the story of two characters, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey). The show will explore the theme of underage marriage. (Also Read: Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for COLORS show Suhaagan)

Shagun Pandey made his debut in the entertainment industry with Santoshi Maa post which he was seen in other popular daily soaps in the likes of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Well, now according to a fresh update coming to our news desk, there is a fun fact which will leave you surprised…

Did you know that Shagun Pandey was not the first choice for playing the lead role in Mera Balam Thanedaar?

The Shashi Sumeet Productions show initially approached Kanwar Dhillon to play the lead role. However, apparently things did not work out and Shagun was later zeroed down to play the protagonist.

Kanwar has been a part of many television shows and has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience for every character that he has essayed. He was last seen in Pandya Store as Shiva Pandya.

Do you know more such fun facts about Mera Balam Thanedaar? Let us know in the comments below! (Also Read: Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary to play leads in COLORS’ upcoming show, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of entertainment. 

Shagun Pandey Mera Balam Thanekdaar Shashi Sumeet Productions Tujhse Hai Raabta Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Shruti Choudhary Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Why-Five actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan roped in for movie The Crew
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the cinema world and now...
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
MUMBAI : Swini Khara, of Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame, is a well-known face in the TV industry. With her charming antics and...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes
MUMBAI : This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present...
Exclusive! “Tumse Na Ho Payega" is a slice-of-life film that delves into the pursuit of one's dreams” Abhishek Sinha
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Abhishek Sinha is getting a lot of love currently for his movie titled Tumse Na Ho Payega, indeed...
Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.The show has an array of celebrated...
Recent Stories
Cheeni Kum
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 17
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes
Bigg Boss 17
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him
Guru Haryani
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Guru Haryani to enter Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Ka
Shrenu Parikh
Whoa! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre dazzled in matching black ensembles at their reception; The first look unveiled
Urfi Javed
What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla
Aww!!! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin babies turn a month old; announce their names - Jeeva and Edhaa