Exclusive! Did you know that Pishachini actor Sushil Parashar was also a scientist before getting into acting? Check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: A talented actor Sushil Parashar is known for his work in Bollywood and television. Some of the work includes movies and serials like, Hulla, Neal N Nikki, Bani – Ishq Da Kalma and Kavach...Mahashivratri.

The actor is currently playing the role of Dadaji in the popular Colors TV show, Pishachini.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor in a candid interview for our segment ‘Woh Pehli Baar’ where the actor revealed about his 1st love letter and a lot more.

When was the first time when you had a professional fight with someone?

Of course there will be differences of opinion but doesn’t happen a lot. I’m more of a peace-loving person.

When was the first time you purchased something branded?

In the olden days there were brands like Reebok and Levi’s and we used to purchase that as branded items but now I don’t really feel like going for branded. The way I’m aging day by day, now no matter where I go, I’ll always be wearing a t-shirt and a loar.

How was it the first when you faced the camera?

I was very excited even though the payment was close to nothing. That was in 1987-88 as I had come to Bambay in 1986. There was a film named ‘Prakop’and I had not received any payment for it. After that I started doing television where in the beginning I was doing some small roles and then I used to get some big roles. My background is theatre and before that I was a scientist in ONGC.

How was your experience when you walked the red carpet for the first time?

This is a little tough to answer. I mean I was walking the red carpet so of course I was wearing something good. Sometimes it used to happen that they used to instruct me to wear the clothes that I was wearing in the show. I usually avoid award functions and other functions.

How was your experience when you went for your first trip abroad?

I had gone to Dubai to shoot a short film. I had also gone to Canada for a Yash Raj movie.

How did it go the first time when you received a love letter from someone?

I have never received such a thing. Once, a girl had dropped a letter in my house saying that“love just happens”. Till date I don’t know who that girl was but I remember I was scolded a lot by my family at that time because of that letter. If the girl is listening, I would like to say that even I’ve got old and you too must be old, drop a love letter now and we’ll see how it goes.

When was the first time you got a marriage proposal from a fan of yours?

I used to get a lot of proposals because I had a good job and I was the only child, good looking too. In those days having a scooter used to be a big deal and my family had given me one. So, I was kind of a Romeo but the one proposal that I liked was the one that I chased and not the one that I had got.

How was your experience of the first Mumbai Rain?

From the time I had arrived I came to know that rain over here starts in June and lasts till September-October. I had seen this type of rain just here because I belong to Chandigarh where it doesn’t used to be fixed when it’s going to rain.

