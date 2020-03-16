Exclusive! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh was the reason behind Erica Fernandes starting her Youtube channel?

MUMBAI : Popular diva Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself.

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit.

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2.

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year.

The actress has been away from small screens ever since then.

Apart from being a top-rated TV actress, Erica is also a social media star.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram account.

The diva has a whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

Erica keeps posting amazing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life with her fans.

Apart from Instagram, Erica is also quite active on her Youtube channel.

She has a whooping 1.49 million followers on Youtube.

Erica has posted so many amazing videos on Youtube which have got great views over the time.

Well, do you know that it was never Erica's idea to be on Youtube.

It was one of her co-stars who gave her an idea to start vlogging.

Erica's debut co-star Shaheer Sheikh from kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was the one who suggested to start her own Youtube channel.

The actress got extremely active with her vlogging during the pandemic.

In fact, Shaheer's cousin was the one who helped her set up everything and Erica then took the responsibility of making her Youtube channel a huge hit.

We are sure Erica will be extremely happy to see the amazing response she has been receiving from the viewers for her vlogs.

