Exclusive! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh was the reason behind Erica Fernandes starting her Youtube channel?

Apart from Instagram, Erica is also quite active on her Youtube channel. She has a whooping 1.49 million followers on Youtube.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:45
Exclusive! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh was the reason behind Erica Fernandes starting her Youtube channel?

MUMBAI : Popular diva Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. 

The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now. 

Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. 

She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose. 

Fans still remember her and her on-screen jodi with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit. 

The show had successful seasons 1 and 2. 

The makers came up with the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 last year. 

The actress has been away from small screens ever since then. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Does Erica Fernandes reveal who her favourite co-star is?

Apart from being a top-rated TV actress, Erica is also a social media star. 

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram account. 

The diva has a whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram. 

Erica keeps posting amazing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life with her fans. 

Apart from Instagram, Erica is also quite active on her Youtube channel. 

She has a whooping 1.49 million followers on Youtube.

Erica has posted so many amazing videos on Youtube which have got great views over the time. 

Well, do you know that it was never Erica's idea to be on Youtube. 

It was one of her co-stars who gave her an idea to start vlogging. 

Erica's debut co-star Shaheer Sheikh from kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was the one who suggested to start her own Youtube channel. 

The actress got extremely active with her vlogging during the pandemic. 

In fact, Shaheer's cousin was the one who helped her set up everything and Erica then took the responsibility of making her Youtube channel a huge hit. 

We are sure Erica will be extremely happy to see the amazing response she has been receiving from the viewers for her vlogs.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernandes finally unite; read to know more

Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 23 Shaheer Sheikh Sony TV Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Parth Samthaan Shaheera Parica Star Plus Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sex Appeal! Rashmika Mandanna's transformation is truly inspiring
MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 and since then there has been no looking back for her. From...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms,...
Exclusive! “It is a contrast character and coming from one of the finest filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, so there was no reason to say no for this project” Sandeepa Dhar
MUMBAI : Sandeepa Dhar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Latest Video