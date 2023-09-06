Exclusive! “A different kind of love grew towards this art of acting and hence, the switch from reality to fiction", Kundali Bhagya's Sohil Singh Jutti talks about his shift from reality to fiction and more

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Sohil Singh Jhuti has been seen in the show as Mohit, Palki’s brother.

Sohil started his journey with reality shows like Roadies, and Splitsvilla and was then seen in Roadies Revolution Journey.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his acting journey, his entry into the show, and more.

Would you consider being a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and even Lockk Upp is coming up?

Definitely, I would if it's the right time if I am not shooting at that time, and if it is a different experience, it all depends on how things line up for example, for me, whatever comes next, it's a challenge for me. And why not? Reality shows are fun. You make friends over there, you meet a wider audience, and people get to know you better. So I don't have any problem with that. I am open to everything right now.

Where do you see your character heading towards in the show, what are your hopes?

Right now, I don't know what to say right now because right now it is still in the developing phase. And the way the character is turning out, I'm really satisfied with that. And I'm very sure about this, that Agija Kibi Mohit is going to play a brother kind of role for Rajveer. I want him to eventually become a figure that Rajveer can rely on and go to with his problems and Mohit stands tall with him no matter what. So,I really want that friendship to be shown because right now I really feel that people are more towards even more of friendship also.

You have been a part of major reality shows, why did you decide to make this switch to Fiction?

So the reality was something that I wanted to do for the thrill, for adventure. And Roadies was something really close to me from when I was a kid, you can say. So, Roadies is a show that gives you the adrenaline and I dreamed of doing it. And by the grace of God, I was lucky enough to go ahead and be an insider and become a VJ with them. So, that was also a different experience for me. But ultimately, I always wanted to act and I wanted to express myself through acting. Which is the reason I've done BMM also. And in our college days, we used to make short films and it was a whole quick production kind of a thing like you be an actor, you could direct videos, and we have won a lot of competitions in college and all. So over time, a different love was generated towards this art of acting and the switch from reality to fiction. It's just like I wanted it to happen.

Sohil is seen playing the role of Mohit in the show Kundali Bhagya.

