Exclusive! Digvijay Purohit joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 09:38
Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu and many more.

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Kiran Karmarkar not to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

There has a major update and TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive scoop.

As per sources, Digvijay Purohit has joined the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and not Ashish Kaul.

It is still unclear whether Ashish opted out, or it was a creative decision.

We gave you the exclusive update about Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe will be playing the lead role for Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus.

 The long awaited first look of the show was released yesterday along with the teaser  with Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as the leads and it has sent fans into a frenzy.

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl to be a part of Rajan Shahi's next show for Star Plus

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Garvita Sadhwani Arisht Jain Ujwala Jog Yatin Karyekar Mohit Malik Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupama Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai Woh Toh Hai Albela Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH WTHA TellyChakkar new show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 09:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary approached for Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Interesting! When Ameesha Patel revealed that Rani Mukerji only had a cameo in Mangal Panday when she was narrated the script
MUMBAI:  Ameesha Patel who will soon be seen in Gadar 2 has had a short yet fulfilling career in Bollywood. The actress...
Exclusive! Digvijay Purohit joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Star Plus is currently...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Kinjal tries to calm Dimpy's anger, Kavya intervenes
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary approached for Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!
Shivangi Joshi,
“I am a lot like Aradhna in real life” says Shivangi Joshi, who will play the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s romance drama, ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’
Rohit Purohit
Rohit Purohit Set to Captivate Audiences as the Charming Protagonist in Gauna Ek Pratha
Tejasswi Prakash
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”
Dhruv and Tara
“Ravi’s character is going to help bridge the gap between Dhruv and Tara”, - said Harsh Vasishtha aka Ravi Saxena from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
Crime Patrol
Crime Patrol 48 Hours brings viewers a fresh, limited season with fast paced and intriguing crime cases