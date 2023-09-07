Exclusive! Digvijay Purohit joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Ashish Kaul not a part of the show anymore!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu and many more.

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

There has a major update and TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive scoop.

As per sources, Digvijay Purohit has joined the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and not Ashish Kaul.

It is still unclear whether Ashish opted out, or it was a creative decision.

We gave you the exclusive update about Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe will be playing the lead role for Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus.

The long awaited first look of the show was released yesterday along with the teaser with Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as the leads and it has sent fans into a frenzy.

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more.

