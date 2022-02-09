EXCLUSIVE! Dil Hi Toh Hai fame Asmita Sood bags a negative lead in Full House Media's upcoming show for Dangal TV

After producing some great shows in the past, Full House Media is all set to bring a brand new show soon. Actress Asmita Sood has bagged a pivotal role in the show. 
 
asmita

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days.

Many renowned production houses as well as new production houses are planning to launch several shows on small screens. 

Full House Media is a well-known production company that has bankrolled many great shows so far. 

The popular production house is now all set to bring a new show soon. 

Not many details about the show or even the title is out yet. 

The untitled show will be airing on Dangal TV.

However, we have got an exclusive update about the show's star cast. 

Actress Asmita Sood has bagged the show. She will be portraying the negative lead in the series. 

Asmita is known for her roles in projects like Poison 2 and Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil.

She has starred in many South films. 

The actress is known for her appearance in the music video Filhall 2 which starred Akshay Kumar. 

Full House Media has bankrolled shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikant, Trideviyaan, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua, Papa By Chance and many more. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

