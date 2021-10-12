EXCLUSIVE! Diljot Chabbra opens up on her character in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na, and talks about her life in London before she bagged the show and much more

The show has a stellar star cast that includes Kunal Karan Kapoor, Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Simple Kaul, Diljot Chabbra among others.

Diljot plays a pivotal role of Sanjana Dubey aka Sanju in the show.

The actress is paired opposite Kunal who plays the role of Sid Ganju in the show.

Viewers have showered all the love and praises on Diljot making her debut show a hit one.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Diljot who spoke in length about her character in the show and much more.

The viewers love you as Sanju on the show. How does it feel?

I am grateful that the character is getting so much love and respect at the same time. I am grateful that a lot of them especially all girls out there are getting inspiration from the character and are able to relate to the fact that a girl can be a lot of things, strong (physically and mentally) independent, beautiful and emotional too when necessary.

What would be your advice if you met a guy like Sid Ganju in real life?

Alike Sanjana even I would not want a guy in my life who is not focused, has no goals to achieve, a spoilt brat. But on the other hand, Sid Ganju is good at heart and is very honest about his feelings and I think it's very important that we normalise boys expressing their emotions.

Tell us about your life in London. People usually travel abroad to make their careers. But you came to India for the same. What made you take this decision?

The U.K was an experience that holds a special place in my heart. From completing my education from Leicester to joining Screen Acting courses in London. I have learnt a lot.

I used to perform theatre in London, it was so much fun and I really miss it but as I always wanted to perform in my own language, I am glad I got an opportunity to do the same.

If given a chance, would you like to change anything about your character? If yes, what?

No, not really, the character is so unique and different in itself that its stands out.

It is so beautifully thought and written by the makers. I would like to say to Seema Ma’am and Sudhir Sir, I am just trying my best to justify it and make it as relatable as possible and giving space to mould itself eventually.

Well said, Diljot!

