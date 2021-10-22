EXCLUSIVE! Dill Mill Gaye fame Sonia Singh roped in to play Putna in Star Bharat's Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has never failed to impress us by presenting a variety of shows.

The channel has recently launched another show which is a prequel of Radha Krishn.

The show is titled Haath Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

And now, one more name is all set to join the star cast of the show and it is none other than Sonia Singh.

The actress is roped in to play the role of Putna in the show.

Sonia is known for playing roles in shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Phir Laut Ayi Naagin, Parichay, Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, among others.

She is also currently seen in SAB TV's show Hero - Gayab Mode On.

The show will be bankrolled by Swastik Productions.

The series has started airing on the small screens from 19th October onwards.

