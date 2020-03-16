EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Sharma to enter Hotstar's Aashiqana starring Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey

Aashiqana also stars Sandeep Chatterjee, Pankaj B Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Anshul Singh, Harshita Shukla, Manohar Teli among others in pivotal roles. 

EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Sharma to enter Hotstar's Aashiqana starring Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that Hotstar is streaming a lot of amazing films, web shows and TV shows. 

Gul Khan's show Aashiqana which hit the digital medium a few days back is working wonders.

Aashiqana stars Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in the lead roles. 

The show is being loved for its amazing concept and storyline. 

ALSO READ:  Gul Khan’s upcoming romantic thriller, Aashiqana releasing from 6th June onwards on Disney+ Hotstar, places a love story in the most unlikely landscape - a murder

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Dipali Sharma is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Dipali's character yet. 

Well, it will be interesting to see how Dipali's entry turns out to be in the show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Zayn Ibad Khan is on cloud nine as Aashiqana tops Disney+Hotstar’s best show list: I feel blessed…, and proud to be the first to bring web serial to our viewers

Latest Video